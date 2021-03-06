Hoosier Homestead Awards presented to longstanding farm families

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fifty-one Hoosier Homestead Awards were presented to Indiana farm families on Friday.

Hoosier Homesteads are farms that have belonged to the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of 20 acres or more or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Hoosier Homestead Awards County Award name Award year Award type

Adams Lehman 1900 Centennial

Adams Nussbaum 1919 Centennial

Adams Theodore W. Buuck 1870 Sesquicentennial

Bartholomew Weinantz 1820 Bicentennial

Brown Pittman 1867 Sesquicentennial

Clark Dickey 1911 Centennial

Clay Bucklin 1917 Centennial

Clay Paul W. Reberger 1864 Sesquicentennial

Clay William E. Reberger 1864 Cent & Sesq

DeKalb George Homer Abel Homestead 1836 Cent & Sesq

DeKalb Mary C. Wilder 1920 Centennial

DeKalb Wilder 1920 Centennial

Dubois Jochem 1860 Cent & Sesq

Elkhart Goss 1911 Centennial

Elkhart Goss 1911 Centennial

Franklin Coffey 1918 Centennial

Franklin Laker 1856 Cent & Sesq

Fulton Richter 1920 Centennial

Harrison Billy J. Curts & Sharon Curts Martin 1917 Centennial

Harrison Fravel 1918 Centennial

Hendricks Aaron C. Hill 1881 Centennial

Howard Salmons 1918 Centennial

Huntington Johnson 1843 Sesquicentennial

Jay Rockwell 1910 Centennial

LaGrange Light 1909 Centennial

LaGrange Swihart 1859 Cent & Sesq

LaPorte Hiigli 1920 Centennial

LaPorte Metzinger-Dittrich 1921 Centennial

LaPorte Werner 1919 Centennial

Lawrence Evans 1905 Centennial

Madison Ralph H. Hinds 1918 Centennial

Martin Beasley 1902 Centennial

Martin Turpin 1921 Centennial

Montgomery Davidson 1837 Sesquicentennial

Montgomery Schoen 1870 Cent & Sesq

Newton Guard/Gordon 1866 Sesquicentennial

Noble Norris 1869 Sesquicentennial

Orange Hall 1818 Bicentennial

Parke Hartman 1822 Sesquicentennial

Parke Jeffries 1871 Cent & Sesq

Pulaski Arndt 1871 Sesquicentennial

Randolph Moore 1903 Centennial

Randolph Stocksdale - Moore 1859 Cent & Sesq

Rush Kehl 1845 Sesquicentennial

Scott Steve and Carrie Peacock 1906 Centennial

Shelby Shelton 1864 Sesquicentennial

Tipton Guy Kirby 1875 Centennial

Tipton Guy Kirby 1905 Centennial

Vermillion Sheets 1921 Centennial

Wabash Schilling 1854 Sesquicentennial

White Mattix 1921 Centennial

The awards were presented by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.

“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.”

Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program's inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.

Two families were recognized with the Bicentennial Award during the ceremony; the Weinantz farm from Bartholomew County was established in 1820 and the Hall farm from Orange County was established in 1818.

“The Hoosier Homestead program is a testament to the resiliency of our Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “Each of these families have played a significant role in the heritage of our state and I am certain their legacy will continue for years to come.”

