Hoosier Homestead Awards presented to longstanding farm families

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fifty-one Hoosier Homestead Awards were presented to Indiana farm families on Friday.
Hoosier Homesteads are farms that have belonged to the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of 20 acres or more or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Hoosier Homestead Awards
County Award name Award year Award type
Adams Lehman 1900 Centennial
Adams Nussbaum 1919 Centennial
Adams Theodore W. Buuck 1870 Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew Weinantz 1820 Bicentennial
Brown Pittman 1867 Sesquicentennial
Clark Dickey 1911 Centennial
Clay Bucklin 1917 Centennial
Clay Paul W. Reberger 1864 Sesquicentennial
Clay William E. Reberger 1864 Cent & Sesq
DeKalb George Homer Abel Homestead 1836 Cent & Sesq
DeKalb Mary C. Wilder 1920 Centennial
DeKalb Wilder 1920 Centennial
Dubois Jochem 1860 Cent & Sesq
Elkhart Goss 1911 Centennial
Elkhart Goss 1911 Centennial
Franklin Coffey 1918 Centennial
Franklin Laker 1856 Cent & Sesq
Fulton Richter 1920 Centennial
Harrison Billy J. Curts & Sharon Curts Martin 1917 Centennial
Harrison Fravel 1918 Centennial
Hendricks Aaron C. Hill 1881 Centennial
Howard Salmons 1918 Centennial
Huntington Johnson 1843 Sesquicentennial
Jay Rockwell 1910 Centennial
LaGrange Light 1909 Centennial
LaGrange Swihart 1859 Cent & Sesq
LaPorte Hiigli 1920 Centennial
LaPorte Metzinger-Dittrich 1921 Centennial
LaPorte Werner 1919 Centennial
Lawrence Evans 1905 Centennial
Madison Ralph H. Hinds 1918 Centennial
Martin Beasley 1902 Centennial
Martin Turpin 1921 Centennial
Montgomery Davidson 1837 Sesquicentennial
Montgomery Schoen 1870 Cent & Sesq
Newton Guard/Gordon 1866 Sesquicentennial
Noble Norris 1869 Sesquicentennial
Orange Hall 1818 Bicentennial
Parke Hartman 1822 Sesquicentennial
Parke Jeffries 1871 Cent & Sesq
Pulaski Arndt 1871 Sesquicentennial
Randolph Moore 1903 Centennial
Randolph Stocksdale - Moore 1859 Cent & Sesq
Rush Kehl 1845 Sesquicentennial
Scott Steve and Carrie Peacock 1906 Centennial
Shelby Shelton 1864 Sesquicentennial
Tipton Guy Kirby 1875 Centennial
Tipton Guy Kirby 1905 Centennial
Vermillion Sheets 1921 Centennial
Wabash Schilling 1854 Sesquicentennial
White Mattix 1921 Centennial
The awards were presented by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.”
Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program's inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.
Two families were recognized with the Bicentennial Award during the ceremony; the Weinantz farm from Bartholomew County was established in 1820 and the Hall farm from Orange County was established in 1818.
“The Hoosier Homestead program is a testament to the resiliency of our Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “Each of these families have played a significant role in the heritage of our state and I am certain their legacy will continue for years to come.”
The following list includes the March 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients.