Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Another local business is giving back this holiday season.

For the 2nd year in a row Hoosier Heating and Cooling took nominations for its pay it forward award.

this year, they wanted to award a 1st responder who needed the help with a new heating system.

The 2018 Pay It Forward Award went to Brady Anderson he's been a firefighter for the City of Clinton for the past 11 years.

Anderson is also a cancer survivor. He's grateful he no longer has to piece together his heater just to stay warm! and the folks at Hoosier Heating and Cooling say they're happy to give back.