Hoosier Driving in the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - There are only 12 days until the green flag drops at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Conor Daly, a Hoosier native, will be one of the IndyCar drivers. Daly was born and raised in Noblesville, Indiana, and has been racing since he was 10.

Daly has spent years racing in Europe and the Middle East but says there's something special about coming home.

"There's nothing like Indy. Indy is the best track. It's the coolest place to be, it's the most electric atmosphere you can be in," said Daly. Conor Daly drives for fellow Hoosier Ed Carpenter.

Carpenter is the only person in the NTT IndyCar series who owns his team and drives for it.