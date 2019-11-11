Honoring veterans at the Clay County courthouse

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Music, flags, and community members filled the rotunda at the Clay County courthouse on Veterans Day.
It was all in recognition for those who have served.
The Jackson Township Community Band performed several patriotic hits.
The American Legion Post Number Two held a ceremony.
Major General Kip Clark of the U.S. Air Force was the guest speaker.
