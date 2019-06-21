Honoring those who support dementia and Alzheimer's patients with 'The Longest Day Ever'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some health and advocate groups are using the start of the summer solstice to draw attention to brain issues.

They call it 'The Longest Day Ever.'

For caregivers of dementia and Alzheimer's patients, every day is a long day.

Signature Healthcare recognized those caregivers on Friday.

They blew bubbles up to Heaven to bless the caregivers.

"We are individually thanking each one of the caregivers that walk into our building, and recognizing them...and letting them know how much we love and appreciate what they do for four elders every day," Robin Heng, from Signature Healthcare said.

There was a prayer of hope and love for people impacted by the diseases.