Honoring those who help heal us on National Nurses Day

Wednesday marks National Nurses Day.

It's a time dedicated to showing appreciation for nurses around the country.

It's especially important this year. That's as nurses are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene County General Hospital sent News 10 a video of staff and officials wishing nurses well.

It's a message everyone here at News 10 also wants to share.

Thank you to the nurses working hard across the Wabash Valley.

Today and everyday we say #thankyounurses for your empathy, compassion and dedication to your patients! #happynursesweek #nurseday #heroes #heroeswearscrubs

This week we celebrate nurses! Happy National Nurses week! Do you have a favorite SCCH nurse? Let us know who, and why, in the comments!

As our nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it's imperative to acknowledge those on the front line,...

Today marks the beginning of #NursesWeek, a time to celebrate everything our nurses do for our facility and community....