Honoring the fallen Memorial Day Weekend

As many celebrate Memorial Day weekend, others are making sure they pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate price for the country.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Many are celebrating Memorial Day weekend by preparing for the big race or having cookouts.

Others are making sure they pay respects to those who paid the ultimate price for the country.

For Brandi Bacon and her family, Memorial Day holds a special place in their hearts.

“My grandmother and my grandfather are buried here and my great aunt and my great uncle are buried here,” said Bacon.

Bacon has many relatives who served in the US Armed Forces and are now buried at Roselawn Funeral Home.

News 10 found them placing flowers and flags at their love ones grave Saturday morning.

Bacon says this is a family tradition.

“ We have memories and these are our loved ones. We thinnk about them every day but when it comes to holidays like this...it's good," said Bacon. 

They were many others were also sprucing up graves including active and former Marines.

“It's a job that has to be done," said Ronald Fletcher, a former US Marine. 

He helped active-duty Marines decorate graves of heroes, some who he served beside. 

“I know a few that’s buried out here I appreciate their helping with our country,” said Fletcher. 

Bacon says people shouldn’t need a special day to remember these heroes she says this is something that she does every day

"After paying such a painstaking price to go and help the world fight how couldn’t we come pay them tribute," said Bacon.

Around 240,000 flowers will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery by 1500 volunteers from across the nation. 

