Honoring the Fallen: Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office to hold joint memorial for fallen officers

The Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office will join forces to pay tribute to local law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 1:13 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Honoring the fallen and remembering their sacrifice.

It is part of a joint memorial service taking place in Terre Haute today.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | Remembering Officer Rob Pitts 

The annual service starts at 4:00 at the Terre Haute Police Department near 13th and Wabash and is open to the public.

We plan to bring the memorial service to you live, right here on WTHITV.com.

News 10's Heather Good will have a live report on News 10 First @ Five. 

