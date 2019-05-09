Honoring the Fallen: Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office to hold joint memorial for fallen officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Honoring the fallen and remembering their sacrifice.

It is part of a joint memorial service taking place in Terre Haute today.

The Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office will join forces to pay tribute to local law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

The annual service starts at 4:00 at the Terre Haute Police Department near 13th and Wabash and is open to the public.

