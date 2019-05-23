Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This month's Honoring the Badge takes us to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
We honor Lieutenant Mike Anderson.
Anderson's career spans 39 years in law enforcement.
At least 20 of those years were spent keeping your kids safe at school.
Anderson also works as a resource officer, splitting his time at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary and McLean High School.
"I appreciate it, I mean, awards are always nice...but that's not why we do our job, but they're always nice to get," Anderson said.
He told us he is looking to retire in January when he reaches his 40th year in law enforcement.
