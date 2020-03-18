Honoring the Badge: Tyler Furnas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local first responder is being honored for his quick thinking and actions.

Tyler Furnas is this month's Honoring the Badge recipient.

He was nominated by a man who says Furnas may have saved his life.

Furnas says he was on his way to work when he came upon a motorcycle accident.

He used a belt to make a tourniquet for the patient.

We asked him about it and he humbly passed the credit along to others.

"There were several people on the scene, so that was a group effort. So I actually, we used somebody else's belt because they had it produced before I could get mine off," Furnas told us.

Autoplex Auto Mall sponsored this month's Honoring the Badge award.