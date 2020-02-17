Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Travis Roush

We head to Martin County to honor another officer that's for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Sheriff Travis Roush is this month's Honoring the Badge winner.

He's in his second term as Sheriff. During his tenure, he set up a k-9 unit and he has also worked to improve community relations. This includes an event where first responders spend the day with the community.

The Sheriff says he's thankful to be nominted by the community he serves. "Everybody says it's a clicé but it's got nothing to do with me. We've got the deputy division, jail division, dispatch, and then all the adjacent people who we work with. I stand on these people's shoulders." Roush said.