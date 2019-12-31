Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Bill Brown

in this month's "honoring the badge," we honor a county sheriff of one of our illinois counties. sheriff bill brown is the sheriff of clark county, illinois. the 18 year veteran took office this past january. this former volunteer firefighter says he loves being in public service. he says this recognition is honoring and humbling. (02.06.40) "when people from the public recognize you for what you do, even though you don't do it for the regognition, it's always good to get that 'thank you.' we all like 'thank you.' sometimes, it's a job where you don't get 'thank you,' so when it comes, you really appreciate it." /////// "terre haute auto" sponsored this month's award. to nominate your favorite officer, check wthi-tv
