Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Bill Brown

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - In this month's Honoring the Badge, we honor the sheriff of one of our Illinois counties.

Bill Brown is the sheriff of Clark County, Illinois.

The 18-year veteran took office this past January. He is a volunteer firefighter and he told us he loves being in public service.

He told us this recognition is an honor and is humbling.

"When people from the public recognize you for what you do, even though you don't do it for the recognition, it's always good to get that thank you. We all like thank you. Sometimes, it's a job where you don't get thank you, so when it comes, you really appreciate it," Sheriff Brown told us.

Brown says there's not a day that goes by where he's not thankful and humbled to put on the uniform and serve the people of Clark County.

That's why he's this month's Honoring the Badge winner.

Terre Haute Auto sponsored this award.