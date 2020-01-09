Honoring the Badge: Officer Tommy Roberts

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is honored to help highlight first responders.

This month's Honoring the Badge winner is Officer Tommy Roberts, from the West Terre Haute Police Department.

Roberts works as a school protection officer. The person who nominated him said Officer Roberts is often seen in the community helping out.

He even helps local teams get ready for their games.

"I love West Terre Haute," Roberts told us. "I've got a passion to serve the people in West Terre Haute because I'm from West Terre Haute. I just love giving back."

This month's sponsor was Autoplex of Sullivan.

