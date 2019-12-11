Honoring the Badge: Jarred Rankin

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A first responder in Terre Haute received a special honor on Wednesday.
News 10 presented the Honoring the Badge award to Jarred Rankin.
He's a firefighter with the Terre Haute Fire Department. A student of Rankin's nominated him for his work in the community.
He says he's touched by the recognition.
"It kind of makes us feel good knowing that what we do is recognized so I accept this award but I'm very thankful that everyone I work with does the same things that I do every single day," Rankin told us.
