Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County, Indiana law enforcement officer received a special honor.
News 10 and Crew Car Wash presented an Honoring the Badge Award.
Linton Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald received the award.
McDonald has worked with the Linton Police Department for 16-years, but she has only been deputy chief for around three weeks.
She told us she is honored to be a recipient.
"Nominating an officer...it makes them feel good. It makes you feel appreciated. The community is paying attention to the things you do," McDonald said.
