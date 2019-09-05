Honoring the Badge: Carl Melchert

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This month's Honoring the Badge recipient is School Resource Officer Carl Melchert.

News 10 caught up with him at Sullivan Elementary School on Thursday.

Melchert told us receiving this award was a definite surprise.

"It's nice to be recognized for different things. I like to recognize other people, so it is nice once in a while to get recognized," Melchert said.

His full-time job is a sergeant with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.