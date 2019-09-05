SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This month's Honoring the Badge recipient is School Resource Officer Carl Melchert.
News 10 caught up with him at Sullivan Elementary School on Thursday.
Melchert told us receiving this award was a definite surprise.
"It's nice to be recognized for different things. I like to recognize other people, so it is nice once in a while to get recognized," Melchert said.
His full-time job is a sergeant with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Related Content
- Honoring the Badge: Carl Melchert
- Honoring the Badge: Nick Hall
- Honoring the Badge: Brandon Mahady
- Honoring the Badge: Sheriff John Plasse
- Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald
- Honoring the Badge: Deputy Billy Snead
- First Honoring the Badge Award Winner Announced
- Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award
- Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson
- Battle of Badges underway in Vincennes
Scroll for more content...