Clear

Honoring the Badge: Carl Melchert

This month's Honoring the Badge recipient is School Resource Officer Carl Melchert.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This month's Honoring the Badge recipient is School Resource Officer Carl Melchert.

News 10 caught up with him at Sullivan Elementary School on Thursday.

Melchert told us receiving this award was a definite surprise.

"It's nice to be recognized for different things. I like to recognize other people, so it is nice once in a while to get recognized," Melchert said.

His full-time job is a sergeant with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
A Clear, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-5

Image

Gibault receives Dollar General grant for literacy

Image

Knox County Drug Court enlists four legged helper

Image

Changes for ISU's homecoming

Image

Terre Haute's fire chief is deeply unsettled but reassures public after firefighter charged with mol

Image

WTHI-TV helps connect seniors with important information

Image

CDC issues Health Advisory on E-Cigarettes

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Honoring the Badge

Image

Construction continues on $4.5 million gym at South Vermillion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen