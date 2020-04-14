Honoring the Badge: All of our first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Each month at News 10 we highlight first responders through the Honoring the Badge award.
This month - we received a nomination to highlight all firefighters, police, and medics.
They are on the front lines with doctors and nurses responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
News 10 - along with our sponsor, Autoplex of Sullivan, say thank you.
