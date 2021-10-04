Honoring lives lost to Domestic Violence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Monday evening, one local community held a candlelight vigil to honor and remember lives lost to domestic violence.

Local residents of all ages came together at Fairbanks Park to honor and remember loved ones lost to domestic violence.

News 10 spoke with one mother who lost her daughter to domestic violence. She shares her story with us and shows us how we can step up and support others in the community.

“She was my first child. When she got murdered, our world came to an end,” Janet Hardman said.

Janet Hardman is the mother of Jasmine. In June of 2021, Jasmine was killed as a result of domestic violence. On Monday evening, her family and friends came to the Council on Domestic Abuse (CODA) of Terre Haute's annual candlelight vigil.

"I want to honor Jasmine," Hardman said. "Hopefully, this will help other victims to not have to go through what Jasmine did or anyone else."

More than 50 local residents came to pay tribute to their loved ones and bring awareness to those suffering from domestic violence, and local leaders say it is more common than many might think.

"It's something that happens all of the time, but it is kind of something that is hidden," Emily Murray, the executive director of CODA, said. "Domestic violence is something that people don't really talk about very much but it happens all of the time to people. It doesn't discriminate against anything, like age, sex, gender, income... It doesn't discriminate against any of those things."

Murray says Monday's vigil is a way to keep those lives lost to domestic abuse alive in our hearts and to remember there is always support out there for you and your loved ones.

"There is hope," she said. "Don't lose hope and just take that step and reach out even though it's terrifying."

And that hope is staying alive in Janet Hardman’s life. She is now using her daughter Jasmine’s story to help others and stand up for those living with domestic abuse.

"My biggest hope is that domestic violence will come to an end," Hardman said. "It needs to stop and it needs to stop now."

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence and need help, CODA is encouraging you to reach out.

The 24-hour hotline number is 1-800-2632. For more information on CODA's resources, click here.