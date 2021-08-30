Honoring fallen veterans in a memorable way

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley County is paying special tribute to its fallen veterans.

The Eliza Rizley Stacey Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) began this project this summer. It's known as "No Veteran Without a Flag."

This is all in an effort to make sure every veteran in clay county is honored for their service and dedication to this country.

The project started after the DAR chapter in Clay County realized not every local veteran was getting the recognition he or she deserved.

"We felt like it was very sad that here we were placing flags at graves, and there were many, many veterans that did not get a flag," Leesa Nesty, one of the DAR members, said. "We felt like something needed to be done."

This is all part of the "America 250" National DAR program to celebrate our nation's 250th birthday in 2026.

The goal of the four-year project is to identify and honor all veterans in all 115 cemeteries in Clay County.

"We find that we are getting a lot of support from the community and the family members because they really want their family members to be remembered," Nesty said, "That's important to them. They're proud of what their family member did to serve our country."

Local veterans who served will have an American flag placed on their graves, showing they will always be remembered for their service and dedication to protecting our country.

"I think it's really important to remind people that freedom is not free, and a big price has been paid for our freedom," Debbie Smith, one of the DAR members, said. "We need to honor and respect it."

The group says they would not even exist without the service of veterans.

"We wouldn't be an organization if it werent' for veterans because we have already proven our lineage to a Revolutionary War veteran," Janella Knierim, one of the DAR members, said. "That's why it's very special."

Local veterans are also speaking up about the importance of a project like this one.

"It just shows veterans that we care about their service and sacrifice," John Plasse, a retired Sergeant Major, said. "A flag is a small price to pay, especially for those who gave their lives serving this country."

John Plasse is a retired Sergeant Major who spent two tours in Afghanistan. He says this project is a great way to give veterans the honor and respect they deserve.

"It's important because, as we saw, we lost lives in Afghanistan recently and we tend to forget the cost of what service members pay when they serve this country and protect our freedom," Plasse said. "It is a good thing to do, and I am very happy Clay County is doing it."

If you or someone you know is a veteran in Clay County, we want them to be honored for their services. For more information, visit the "No Veteran Without a Flag" Facebook page by clicking here. You can also email the group at noveteranwithoutaflag@gmail.com.