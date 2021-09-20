Local firefighter honored in national remembrance service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co (WTHI) - Fallen firefighters are being honored across the nation, and one leaves a special impact on many in the Wabash Valley.

On Saturday, the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) held a virtual Memorial Remembrance Service.

The service honored 225 Firefighters and Emergency Medical Personnel who died in the line of duty.

This includes John Schoffstall who served as a Terre Haute firefighter for more than a decade. In April 2020 he passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Now leaders are paying tribute to him and 224 others at the Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The IAFF will add all of the fallen firefighters from the US and Canada to the Wall of Honor. They say it is important to pay tribute to all of those that sacrificed their lives for keeping our communities safe.

To watch the full service, click here.