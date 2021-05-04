Honoring a Fallen Hero - Three Years Later

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Three years ago today, Terre Haute Police lost one of its own in the line of duty. Three years later, family and friends are continuing to honor the life of fallen officer, Rob Pitts

"We are here today to remember Rob and to show support for his family and for the officers that worked with him," Sheriff John Plasse, Rob Pitts' friend and colleague, said. "[We will] never forget his sacrifice. [We want] to show that he meant something to this community. He gave his life for this community, and we can never forget that."

On May 4, 2018, Officer Pitts was investigating a homicide with other officers in Terre Haute. The suspect then shot at police, killing Pitts.

He had been an officer for more than twenty years. He served the Terre Haute community for 16 of those years. Today, dozens of people gathered at Center Ridge Cemetery in Sullivan, Indiana, to celebrate his life.

"I think Rob would be proud that everyone is coming out for him," Gregg Pitts, Rob's brother, said.

Family, friends, former colleagues, and policemen, and women came together to share their favorite memories. The afternoon was full of tears, hugs, and laughter too. Ultimately, celebrating someone that meant so much to so many people.

"I think people strive to be like him," Plasse said. "I think that is his legacy, for people to want to be like you, and I want to be like Rob. That is the ultimate compliment you can have. He is a great guy, and we really miss him."

Family members say they are so grateful for the support from the community. They are continuing to honor his legacy by giving back to students. The Rob Pitts Scholarship Fund will help future students interested in law enforcement and criminal justice get their start in their careers.