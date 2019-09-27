Honeybee Festival underway in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The annual Honeybee Festival is underway in Paris, Illinois.
As always, you can expect several musical performances, craft and food vendors, a car show, and more.
The parade is set for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday
Organizers say the parade route will begin on the north side of Paris High School, at Main and Madison Streets.
The parade will finish at Washington Street and Central Avenue.
Learn more about the festival here.
