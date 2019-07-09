Clear

Honey Do Ministries helps residents in Jasper County to repair up homes

For the 20th year, the organization is working for a week in July to help people make needed home repairs.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - It was a long drive to Jasper county for Catherine Cronk. She and her fellow volunteers travel every year from Bowling Brook Illinois.

Cronk says, "It's a whole different environment here because we're from the suburbs of Chicago. So this is like country town for us. It's a different environment and it's really cool to interact with people."

Helping out gives these volunteers a chance to get out in the community. It also gives them a chance to put their skills to use.

Honey Do Ministries volunteer Emily Leahy says, "The weed wacker, you got to love it because you just go...aaaaaaaa....you get it all down. When I get home I am always like mom, you want to let me weed wack."

It's a good time for the volunteers. But the work is for a noble purpose.

Debbie McClure with Honey Do Ministries says, "Contractors don't like to do the little jobs. The fix the door or put the window in. They want the big money-making jobs like roofs. And so we started this as a way to reach families."

Volunteers do the work for residents who can't. Even if they don't have money for the project.

McClure says, "You don't have to prove. You don't have to give us pay stubs or anything like that. We're just sharing god's word and fixing and touching people's hearts."

The work helps to fix homes and bring the community together. A mission that Cronk says is most important to her.

Cronk says, "No matter what you're doing, even if you're just talking to someone. You don't have to be doing all this crazy stuff to be Godly. Just be kind and that does its job just by itself."

To donate or volunteer: Click Here

