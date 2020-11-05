Honey Creek Middle School moves to remote learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County middle school will join several other schools in the county in a move to remote learning.

On Thursday, the Vigo County School Corporation announced Honey Creek Middle School would shift to eLearning starting Friday, November 6. Students are expected to return to class on November 13.

Officials say this is because of the amount of staff that are absent or on quarantine.

Honey Creek joins Terre Haute North, South, and West Vigo High Schools, along with Davis Park Elementary School in the move to remote learning.

See the full release from the corporation below.

"Due to the amount of critical staff absent or on quarantine, Honey Creek Middle School will move to remote learning starting tomorrow, Friday, November 6. Students will return on Friday, November 13.

Honey Creek Middle School was previously placed on a watchlist for remote learning due to staff quarantines and absences.

Students may stop by Honey Creek Middle School during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at the school daily from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.

Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. A list of WiFi-enabled buses that will be deployed throughout the county is available at vigoschools.org."