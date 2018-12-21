Honey Creek Mall stores get ready for last minute Christmas shopping rush

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was obvious to see inside and out of Honey Creek Mall Christmas is right around the corner. With only a few days left, shoppers like Debbi Keller are under a tight deadline to get gifts purchased.

"Kind of put you in the Christmas spirit and I always find stuff that i can go ahead and get last minute gifts and last minute gifts for me too," said Keller.

Christmas shopping is nothing new. Jen Rolape is the general manager of JCPenney in the mall. Rolape says they extend hours and hire extra staff getting ready.

"These are some of the biggest days we do like what we're planned for. These days leading up to Christmas are just as big or really close to being like black Friday or Thanksgiving or some of our big back to school days," Rolape.

For stores like JCPenney though, this is its shine time. At this point, online shopping is no more.

"This is our time to capture maybe some of those online shoppers or customers we only see once or twice a year and kind of show them what we're all about. Save them money and then make them a loyal customer. You know, we want to see them back shopping with us again," said Rolape.

For shoppers like Keller, she knows times are changing when it comes to how you shop. She just hopes people will continue to support the stores we've still got no matter what time of year.

"I hope they have an amazing turnout and people spend lots of money because that's the future of the mall here," said Keller.

The Honey Creek Mall will be open December 22nd from 9 AM to 11 PM. Not all stores will share the same time as the mall when it comes to their hours of operation.