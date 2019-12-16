Honey Creek Mall now Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are underway to rebrand the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.

Out of the Box Ventures announced Monday that the new name will be Haute City Center.

Rachel Scott of Quincy, Indiana, was the renaming winner. Sherrie Hall of Terre Haute was the logo winner.

Earlier this year, Out of the Box Ventures bought the mall, and in September they announced a contest for people to submit their ideas.

People were able to send in their suggestions. Officials also took ideas for a new logo.

News 10 spoke with mall officials they told us they received over 1,000 entries.

