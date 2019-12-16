Clear
Honey Creek Mall now Haute City Center

Officials unveiled the new name and logo on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are underway to rebrand the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.

Out of the Box Ventures announced Monday that the new name will be Haute City Center.

Rachel Scott of Quincy, Indiana, was the renaming winner. Sherrie Hall of Terre Haute was the logo winner.

Earlier this year, Out of the Box Ventures bought the mall, and in September they announced a contest for people to submit their ideas.

People were able to send in their suggestions. Officials also took ideas for a new logo.

News 10 spoke with mall officials they told us they received over 1,000 entries.

News 10's Richard Soloman will have a full report tonight at 5pm and 6pm.

