Honey Creek Mall Sears location looks to be closed for good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sears store inside the Honey Creek Mall appears to have closed.
Last week, we told you that the store was in its final seven days.
Today, a News 10 staff member noticed the doors had been shuttered.
We first reported Sears would be closing the Honey Creek Mall location back in October.
Liquidation sales started soon after that.
