Honey Creek Fire Department to receive new training tower

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local firefighters are receiving a new way to train.

The Honey Creek Fire Department Vigo County is getting a training tower. It will allow firefighters to train under live fire conditions.

The new tower will be 50 feet tall. So far, the department has the concrete pad poured and electrical ran through the lot.

This will benefit not only the Honey Creek Fire Department...but all surrounding departments.

"We're all going to be able to use this facility and work together and make us all better firefighters," Jon Shackleford said.

Construction will continue over the next several months.