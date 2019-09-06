Honest Abe set to sponsor car in Sunday race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will see a local business on the race track this Sunday.
Honest Abe Roofing is sponsoring a car in the 'Big Machine Vodka 400.'
The race is at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Garrett Smithley is the driver of the number 52 ca.
Kevin Newton with Honest Abe Roofing says he has always had a passion for racing.
"It looks a lot like our cars that go out and serve homeowners, and we're excited to see that car on the race track too. Hopefully racing to a checkered flag," Newton said.
