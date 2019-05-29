Homicide investigation underway in eastern Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homicide investigation is underway in Sullivan County.

That's according to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

Details are few at this time, but police say it started on Tuesday when they executed a search warrant at a home in the eastern part of the county.

During that search, police said they found a dead body.

An autopsy led police to rule the death as a homicide.

They are not releasing specifics on the person or the exact address, but say there is no threat to the community.

Indiana State Police is assisting the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.