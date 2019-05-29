Clear
Homicide investigation underway in eastern Sullivan County

Police said they found a dead body while searching a home in eastern Sullivan County.

Posted: May 29, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homicide investigation is underway in Sullivan County.

That's according to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

Details are few at this time, but police say it started on Tuesday when they executed a search warrant at a home in the eastern part of the county.

During that search, police said they found a dead body.

An autopsy led police to rule the death as a homicide.

They are not releasing specifics on the person or the exact address, but say there is no threat to the community.

Indiana State Police is assisting the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

