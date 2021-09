OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Owen County are investigating a homicide after a dead body was found in the road.

Earlier this week, the Owen County Sheriff's Office was called to Texas Pike near Manhattan Road after reports of a person lying in the road.

When officers got there, they found a woman, dead in the road.

Details are limited, but police said the case is under investigation as a homicide.

Officials said the identity of the woman is pending an autopsy.