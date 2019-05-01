GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homicide investigation is underway in Greene County.
According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Dustin Abel was killed.
It happened Tuesday morning at 7251 East State Road 58 in Owensburg.
Police are not releasing much information, but say he was killed using a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Homicide investigation underway in Greene County after man shot
- Three people are dead, homicide investigation underway in Greene County
- Police investigating a homicide in Greene County
- Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- Death investigation underway in Sullivan County
- Investigation underway after juvenile shot during Friday morning shooting
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Greene County man found guilty of murder
Scroll for more content...