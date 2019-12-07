MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Kids got the chance to show off their dance moves and holiday spirit in Marshall, Illinois Saturday evening.
Kindergarten through sixth graders made their way to the dance floor for the Ugly Sweater Dance.
There was also a dance for middle and high school students.
It was just one of the offerings for the annual Hometown Holly Days event.
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to come out in a safe environment with music and fun," said Michelle Bishop
This was the first time they've held the event.
They hope to make it an annual tradition.
Also happening in Marshall, the festival of lights.
Folks have been checking out the dancing light display from their cars each evening.
It's part of the Hometown Holly Days event to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
You can check out the display each night until the end of the month.
That's from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds.
Related Content
- Hometown Holly Days event helps spread holiday cheer in Marshall, Illinois
- Locals support small businesses during "Holly Days" event in Marshall
- Local boy spreading holiday cheer through Riley Hospital for Children video
- Holiday cheer lights up Deming Park
- Marshall, Illinois pool nearing completion
- Indiana window artist paints holiday cheer in local restaurant
- Holiday cheer comes to downtown Terre Haute this weekend
- Terre Haute bank lobbies get a dose of holiday cheer
- Holiday cheer lights up the 12 Points area
- Downtown Robinson, Illinois celebrates holidays with festival