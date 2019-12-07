Hometown Holly Days event helps spread holiday cheer in Marshall, Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Kids got the chance to show off their dance moves and holiday spirit in Marshall, Illinois Saturday evening.

Kindergarten through sixth graders made their way to the dance floor for the Ugly Sweater Dance.

There was also a dance for middle and high school students.

It was just one of the offerings for the annual Hometown Holly Days event.

"It's a great opportunity for the kids to come out in a safe environment with music and fun," said Michelle Bishop

This was the first time they've held the event.

They hope to make it an annual tradition.

Also happening in Marshall, the festival of lights.

Folks have been checking out the dancing light display from their cars each evening.

It's part of the Hometown Holly Days event to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

You can check out the display each night until the end of the month.

That's from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds.