Hometown Heroes being honored with banners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Hometown Heroes are being honored in a special way.

All with banners to recognize those who fought for freedom.

It’s all thanks to the VNA and Hospice of the Wabash Valley’s Hometown Heroes Recognition.

The banners are open to those who were honorably discharged, as well as those who are currently serving.

The organization tells News 10 that is a great day to remember veterans.

"We think this is a great idea for families as well to honor their loved one for Memorial Day," Community Liaison, Shelby Watson said.

18 banners will be displayed along Ohio Street in Terre Haute.

You must have your application submitted by April 1st.

The cost of the banner is $50.