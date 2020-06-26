Homemade sunburn remedies

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We are already in the summer months here in the Wabash Valley. Sunburns can turn your outdoor activities upside down. Here are just a few remedies to help relieve some of the summertime burn.

Baking soda can help take the burn away. Mixing 1 cup of water and 4 tablespoons of baking soda and applying this to your burn can help. Baking soda simply balances your skins natural pH levels and will help with the pain, inflammation, and the redness.

Honey can also be a great resource to have in your kitchen. It is actually antibacterial, an anti-inflammatory, as well as a natural moisturizer. You can put honey directly on the burn. Yes this may get very sticky but you never know when it may come in handy. You can place some kind of cloth dressing on top of the honey for a less sticky solution. To clean up just use a wet piece of cloth and make sure to stay indoors. Those honey bees may come to take the honey back!

Aloe Vera is another great plant to have in your home. These plants are very easy to take care of and it can be a great resource to you. Simply just clip off a piece of the plant and apply the gel that comes out of the leaf to the skin.

Apple Cider Vinegar has been known by many to help alleviate sunburn pain. The vinegar contains acetic acid. This acid acts like other medicines that can help get rid of pain and inflammation. Just take a cotton ball or paper towel and soak it in the vinegar. Then dab the cloth over your sunburned areas. You can also take a mix of the vinegar and water inside a spray bottle and spray it to the skin.

Coconut Oil has been making it into more people's shelves over the last few years. It can also be a treatment to your sunburns. Coconut oil is good for keeping your skin moisturized. Most of the pain experienced when having a sunburn can be the dry skin.

As always, don’t forget to use sunscreen SPF 30 or greater before heading outside and drink plenty of water. If your sunburn gets much worse and blisters form, you should consult a doctor. Most home remedies work for simple sunburns and not for open wounds or blisters.

