Homelessness continues to increase in Greene County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Homelessness continues to be an issue across the country. Although cities suffer greatly with homelessness, rural areas are often overlooked when they are struggling with the same issues. One local rural area facing this issue is Greene County.

There are at least 51 people including 27 children who are suffering from homelessness in Greene County. A clinical associate professor at Indiana Univerisity, Laura Littlepage, explains the issue of homelessness in Greene County in a recent report. Littlepage explains the disparities between homeless populations in urban and rural environments.

Instead of occupying the streets, people in rural areas sleep in vehicles or on campgrounds. This makes it hard for them to be seen and counted for. Littlepage says recognition of homelessness in rural areas is an important step in tackling the issue.

There are currently no homeless shelters in Greene County. This leaves people with no choice but to sleep in their cars or in an unlivable house.

"They might be housed, but the house has holes in it or broken windows, or it doesn't have any utilities," says Littlepage. Littlepage emphasizes the importance of implementing preventive measures to reduce homelessness. One solution is for people to help repair houses so people can stay and not be forced to leave due to the conditions.

"If they have a hole in their roof, patch their roof. If they have a hole in their window, replace their windows. If they have utility problems, help them pay their utility bills. That's much more cost-effective and better for other people to keep them in their housing situations" says Littlepage.

Littlepage also recommends Greene County create a task force of community members to address homelessness and come up with solutions. Another suggestion is to create a preventative volunteer program to repair homes and make them liveable

