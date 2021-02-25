Homeless weather the storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Just a few weeks ago, in Terre Haute, we were hit with a winter storm. It caused dangerous travel conditions and scattered poweroutages as temperatures reached below freezing.

But, because of warming centers like the one reach services provided, many of the homeless population were kept safe.

"Even one said it was like a piece of heaven. This was like heaven, because it's so cold out there," Melissa Gray, the program manager for veterans services at reach services said.

We talked with Gray just 2 weeks ago at St. Stevens church, where the warming center was located. She said then, she was running on only a few hours of sleep.

"If it required me staying up with no sleep, I don't know how I would've did it, but I would've tried my very best," she said.

Gray said if it wasn't for Reach Services she might have been on the other side of the warming center.

"For me to get here and only have my car, my kids, and my clothes. I had lost my husband. Everything I lost in that situation, I moved to Terre Haute, and got everything back plus some," she said.

She said shes forever grateful for the help Reach Services provided and she said they will always be there to help others.

"Reach is at the ready. Reach will always stay at the ready. If there is a need for us to step up, we will step up," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, or you want to help, you can contact Reach Services, here.

She said right now, Veterans services needs a lot of food donations.