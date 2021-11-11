Homeless Veterans need your help, here's how you can step up.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Operation Vanguard is taking place again this year.

The event works to help homeless Veterans in the Wabash Valley.

During the event, community members volunteer to sleep outside of Reach Veterans Services in Terre Haute.

These volunteers will sleep outside on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

During this time, you can drop off donations such as coats, gloves, and hats.

Those donations will go to homeless Veterans in need.

Reach Veterans Services are located at 1400 Hulman Street in Terre Haute.