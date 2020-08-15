TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Loyal Veterans Battalion is working to help all veterans.

The group hosted a homeless awareness day at Gilbert Park in Terre Haute.

Everyone was invited to to free event.

We spoke with battalion leader Mike Egy.

He says he picked a Saturday because he knows most food kitchens are closed.

The group served up 400 hotdogs.

Representatives from organizations like Reach Veterans Services, The Salvation Army, and 2 Sober Living Homes were also there to talk about resources they can offer.

Egy says, homelessness is a serious issue right here at home.

"I don't think people in Terre Haute realize that we have over 500 people homeless in Vigo County and 175 of those are veterans so it's a very important issue in today's society, especially with the COVID-19 situation going on," said Egy.

Egy says this is the first time the Loyal Veterans Battalion has hosted this event.