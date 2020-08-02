TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just about every annual tradition has been impacted by the pandemic. Indiana State University’s homecoming events are no exception.

News 10 told you about ISU’s plan to cancel homecoming events this fall. We spoke with members of the football team to get their reaction to the announcement.

The board of trustees agreed to cancel the annual Blue and White parade and tent city. One player we spoke with says the decision is a "tough pill to swallow" but he thinks the university president and board made the decision in everyone's best interest. Now, the team will have to adjust to playing without so much visible support from fans.

Wide receiver Dante Hendrix says, "You can feel the passion. You can feel the pride of everybody coming back, all the alumni, all the events that lead up to the football game and that just makes us want to perform our very best on that Saturday so that everybody can celebrate that win we get on homecoming."

Despite these changes, the Sycamores are still set to face Missouri State for the homecoming game on October 24th.