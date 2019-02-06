Clear

Homeowners prepare for potential flooding as rain moves into the Wabash Valley

Heavy rain over the next 24 hours across the Wabash Valley is calling for potential flooding. For some homeowners, this is nothing new. Carolyn Orr has seen water up to her front door before. Now, she's keeping a close eye on rising water as rain continues to fall.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Rain moving in all across the Wabash Valley has many worried about potential flooding.

That includes those that live in Toad Hop, Indiana.

Carolyn Orr has lived in her home for more than 20 years.

Living next to a body of water, she knows what can happen when heavy rain moves in.

"The water has come up quite a bit in the last couple of days, so I hope we don't have another big flood, but you never know," said Orr.

There is a couple of inches out in front of Orr's house already, but this isn't even the worse part. The lake outside isn't flooded yet, but homeowners are concerned that it is going to rise as the rain pushes in and continues to move in throughout the night.

"When you see it start raining, and it keeps on raining and keeps on raining you know you better keep your eyes open," said Orr.

Orr has learned that keeping on eye on the water as it rises is crucial.

More than 10 years ago, heavy flooding caused this water to rise to Orr's front door.

Orr and her husband had to call for help to get out of their house.

Now, it serves as a reminder to always be prepared.

"You have to watch when the water starts coming up and all you got to see that you got something out there to kind of block the water away from your front door, because it gets up to your door you can't get in and you can't get out," said Orr. 

The Sugar Creek Fire Department said if water is rising in your area, you should evacuate before it gets worse.

If you do need assistance getting out of your house, you can always call the Sugar Creek Fire Department directly.

