Home heavily damaged by overnight fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home is heavily damaged by fire.

Firefighters were called to 2320 Spruce Street at 2:15 Monday morning.

That's just west of the post office near Kroger on the city's east side.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the home's second floor.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames in about 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two families.

We've heard that one of those families had several children.