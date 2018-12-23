Clear
Home, dogs gone after massive fire

Members of a Wabash Valley family are wondering what they'll do next after a massive fire reduced their home to rubble and ash.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 8:32 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman and Richard Soloman

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Members of a Wabash Valley family are wondering what they'll do next after a massive fire reduced their home to rubble and ash.

Hutsonville resident Pam Lawhead lost her home and four dogs in a fire Saturday night.

Smoke could still be seen billowing from the ashes of the home Sunday morning. First responders say it took them more than twelve hours to smother the fire that engulfed the house on Clover Street.

Peggy Elder is Lawhead’s daughter. She says luckily no one was inside when the fire broke out but she was still devastated when she got the call.

Elder says, "I freaked out and I have no words. You just can't. Nobody can deal with anything like this."

Sadly, Elder says four pets likely died inside the home.

"That's why I came over here today was to try and find Buck cause he's a pretty smart dog but I can't find him. He's not answering me so my only guess is he was in the house."

Elder says she thinks the fire started in the kitchen and was likely electrical. She says her mother had been running heaters.

Elder says her family lost its past, present and future in the fire but she is grateful to the many people who have reached out, asking how they can help.

