Home destroyed by overnight fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by a overnight fire.

It happened at 4444 West Poplar Drive in West Terre Haute.

Firefighters found the home covered in heavy flames.

Crews got the call just after 3:30 Thursday morning.

Sugar Creek, Honey Creek and Shepardsville fire departments all battled the blaze.

A cause has not been determined