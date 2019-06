Home destroyed by late night fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by a late night fire.

It happened at 726 South 14th Street in Terre Haute.

The fire happened just before 11:30 Monday night.

Several fire units were at the scene.

We're told the house was vacant, but witnesses say people had been inside. They also tell us that police had been at the home three times earlier in the evening.

Witnesses also told us the house had been condemned and put for sale.