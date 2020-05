Home destroyed by fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by a late night fire.

It happened just after 11:30 Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to 4838 East Oregon Church Road

That's in southern Vigo County just east of the Griffin Bike Park.

Crews found the home fully engulfed.

Some nearby power lines were knocked down.

Fire officials tell us no injuries were reported.

A cause has not been determined.