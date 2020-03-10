Home destroyed by fire

BLANFORD, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County home was destroyed by fire.

It happened late Monday night at 3032 west 4th Avenue in Blanford, Indiana.

The assistant chief and captain of the Black Diamond Volunteer Fire Department told us the home was abandoned with no utilities.

About half of the home was engulfed when firefighters got there, and they tell us strong winds made battling the blaze even harder.

At least six fire department responded.

We're told this fire is suspicious.

Fire officials reports several recent fires in the area at abandoned homes.

If you have any information about this fire, call the Black Diamond Fire Department, Vermillion County Sheriff's Department or the Indiana State Fire Marshal.