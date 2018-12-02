Home destroyed by early morning fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 7:30 at 4th Street and Elizabeth Avenue.
That's just off of Highway 41 north, across from Cross Tabernacle Church.
Crews found heavy flames and smoke, but quickly knocked down the blaze.
News 10 has learned the home was vacant.
An investigation continues.
