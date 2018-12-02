Clear

Home destroyed by early morning fire

A photo showing the damage from an early morning house fire in Terre Haute. (WTHI Photo, Richard Solomon)

Investigation underway for blaze at vacant home

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 9:09 AM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 9:13 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 at 4th Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

That's just off of Highway 41 north, across from Cross Tabernacle Church.

Crews found heavy flames and smoke, but quickly knocked down the blaze.

News 10 has learned the home was vacant.

An investigation continues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

Image

Segment One, In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide