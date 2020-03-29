TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway into a house fire in Terre Haute.
This is near 9th and Deming Streets.
The home was badly damaged by the fire.
Fire officials said they believe the cause of the fire was accidental, but the investigation is not done.
We're told no one was injured.
Related Content
- Home damaged in afternoon fire in Terre Haute
- Fire damages local business in Terre Haute
- Overnight fire damages home
- Overnight fire damages home
- Terre Haute home destroyed by overnight fire
- West Terre Haute business damaged by Friday night fire
- Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse
- Late night fire damages home
- Home damaged by overnight fire
- Home destroyed during early morning fire in West Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...